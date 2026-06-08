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Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shell PLC’s ADR has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from 20 brokerages, with 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings. The average 1-year price target is about $100.46.
  • Recent company news included Shell continuing its share buyback program, repurchasing 1.02 million shares on June 4, which supports capital returns and signals confidence in cash generation.
  • Shell-backed Raizen agreed to sell its Argentina downstream business for about $1.4 billion, a deal that should help streamline the portfolio and improve financial flexibility.
  • Interested in Shell? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.4625.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Zacks Research downgraded Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Shell to $122.40 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Shell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Trending Headlines about Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 13.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,346 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Shell by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Shell has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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