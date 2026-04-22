Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 308621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.50.

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Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

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