Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.800-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.13. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $45,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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