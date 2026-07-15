Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Up 7% - What's Next?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.5090. Approximately 520,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,053,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Shift4 Payments's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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