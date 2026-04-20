Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $2.7142 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

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Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $69.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 481 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,603 shares of the bank's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the bank's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 110,531 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,516 shares of the bank's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company's principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

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