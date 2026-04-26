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Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Shiseido logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged about 61% in April to 10,540 shares (from 27,010), leaving a short-interest ratio of 0.2 days and effectively 0% of shares sold short.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mildly positive with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” (one Strong Buy, one Buy, two Holds) and Jefferies recently upgrading the stock to Strong Buy.
  • Shiseido beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.05 vs. -$0.10), set FY2026 guidance at 0.68 EPS, and currently trades near $19.80 with a market cap of $7.91B and a negative P/E of -28.29.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,540 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 27,010 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shiseido from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised Shiseido to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shiseido

Shiseido Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Shiseido has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.680 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido's brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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