Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 11.3% - What's Next?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.2030. Approximately 3,139,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,303,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Shoals Technologies Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 10.5%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $140.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.16 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, insider Bobbie Lee King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,736.38. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 54,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $461,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 394,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,421.92. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,545 shares of the company's stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 247,721 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 83.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,025,812 shares of the company's stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 465,968 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,819,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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