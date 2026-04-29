Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,740,318 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 16,687,530 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,939,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,397. Shopify has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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