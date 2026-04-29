Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,740,318 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 16,687,530 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,939,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.46.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP
Shopify News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital and other analyst coverage remain constructive — RBC highlights strong near‑term EPS and revenue growth estimates and a large share of Buy ratings, supporting the case for continued top‑line expansion. Shopify (SHOP) To Continue Growing Ahead of U.S. E-Commerce Market, According to RBC Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other sell‑side previews expect Shopify to post accelerating earnings growth in the upcoming quarter, implying a potential catalyst if Shopify delivers an earnings beat and confident guidance. Shopify (SHOP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts (including Jefferies cited by Proactive) see Shopify entering its Q1 report on solid footing and will watch for progress on "agentic commerce" initiatives — meaningful updates here could re‑rate the stock. Shopify set for solid Q1 as analysts eye agentic commerce progress
- Positive Sentiment: Platform integrations are expanding Shopify's reach — Reddit is testing a Shopify integration to turn high‑intent chats into ad/commerce flow, which could broaden merchant distribution and ad revenue opportunities over time. Reddit Tests Shopping Tools To Turn High Intent Chats Into Ad Sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party ecosystem activity (e.g., Smart Sellers Academy expanding to integrate Shopify) reinforces platform utility but is unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Smart Sellers Academy Launches Multi‑Channel Expansion to Power the Next Generation of Digital Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion on growth‑stock lists and bullish retail commentary highlight long‑term upside but may already be priced in given the stock's prior run and recent pullback. 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Shopify will retire the Stocky inventory app, migrating merchants to new tooling — this could cause short‑term friction for affected sellers and modest churn or support load during the transition. Shopify to retire Stocky app, pushing merchants to new tools
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and market context are headwinds — volume is below average, the stock sits under its 50‑day moving average and well below the 200‑day, and valuation metrics remain rich (high P/E), making the name sensitive to any execution miss. (Market data: NASDAQ:SHOP overview)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,397. Shopify has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44.
Shopify Company Profile
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Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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