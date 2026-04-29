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Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • As of April 15, Shopify had 21,740,318 shares sold short — a 30.3% increase from March 31 — with a short‑interest ratio of about 2.7 days and roughly 1.7% of the float shorted.
  • Analyst coverage has trended positive with several upgrades and price‑target raises; consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $162.46.
  • Near‑term catalysts include expectations of accelerating earnings and expanding platform integrations (e.g., Reddit), while headwinds include the planned retirement of the Stocky app, weak technicals, and rich valuation that could make the stock sensitive to any execution miss.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shopify.

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,740,318 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 16,687,530 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,939,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,397. Shopify has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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