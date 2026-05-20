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Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Trading Up 4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shopify shares rose 4% on Wednesday, trading as high as $105.12 after closing at $101.01, though volume was below average.
  • Investor sentiment is being boosted by AI-related optimism, including Thrive Capital’s $100 million investment and commentary that Shopify’s earnings call signaled AI-fueled growth.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on the stock, with multiple analysts upgrading SHOP and the current consensus rating at Moderate Buy with a $158.42 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.12 and last traded at $105.01. Approximately 8,076,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,521,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.01.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TD Securities raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.06.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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