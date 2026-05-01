Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$168.23 and traded as low as C$161.46. Shopify shares last traded at C$164.88, with a volume of 1,610,288 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $191.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$209.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.88 billion for the quarter. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.9256156 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.

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