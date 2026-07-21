Shore Capital Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 target price on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 13 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,340.11.

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Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,138 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,200.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

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