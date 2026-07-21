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Shore Capital Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Smith & Nephew logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reiterated its “buy” rating on Smith & Nephew and maintained a GBX 1,000 target price, which implies downside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on the stock: the broader consensus is currently “Hold”, with an average target price of GBX 1,340.11 across brokerages.
  • Smith & Nephew shares opened at GBX 1,138; the company has a market cap of about £12.48 billion and trades with a P/E ratio of 40.97.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Smith & Nephew.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 target price on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 13 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,340.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,138 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,200.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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