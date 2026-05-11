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Shore Capital Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Compass Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Compass Group, adding to a series of similarly bullish analyst calls.
  • Other firms including Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, UBS, and Berenberg also maintained Buy ratings, with the consensus analyst target price at GBX 2,932.50.
  • Compass Group is highlighted as a global food services leader operating in over 25 countries, with more than 590,000 employees and underlying revenues of over $46 billion for fiscal 2025.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Compass Group (LON:CPG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,985 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,932.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPG

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £511.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,115.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,912.89. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26 and a 1 year high of GBX 36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company's primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market. Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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