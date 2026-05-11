Shore Capital Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,985 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,932.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPG

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £511.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,115.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,912.89. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26 and a 1 year high of GBX 36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Compass Group

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company's primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market. Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

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