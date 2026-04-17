Short Interest in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Rises By 36.3%

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,773,721 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 5,702,654 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,789,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Acco Brands Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Acco Brands has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $428.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.94 million. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.71%.Acco Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060--0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Acco Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Acco Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research cut Acco Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Acco Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Acco Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 186,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acco Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,515 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Acco Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 6,030,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acco Brands by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 682,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acco Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,280 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acco Brands Company Profile

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

Further Reading

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