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Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rises By 119.6%

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Advantage Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Advantage Energy surged 119.6% to 2.35 million shares as of July 15, representing about 1.4% of shares outstanding and a 27.7-day days-to-cover ratio.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” average rating, although BMO downgraded it to “Hold” while Scotiabank raised its rating to “Strong Buy.”
  • The company’s latest quarterly results fell short of expectations: earnings per share were $0.12 versus a $0.19 estimate, while revenue reached $148.76 million compared with the $151.38 million consensus.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Advantage Energy.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,350,564 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the June 30th total of 1,070,274 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAVVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Advantage Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.38 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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