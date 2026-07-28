Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rises By 119.6%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,350,564 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the June 30th total of 1,070,274 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAVVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Advantage Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.38 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Further Reading

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