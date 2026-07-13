Short Interest in Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Expands By 238.5%

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,602 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the June 15th total of 12,291 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Advantest Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $186.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20. Advantest has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $222.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantest will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEYY shares. Zacks Research raised Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advantest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation OTCMKTS: ATEYY is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company's product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

Further Reading

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