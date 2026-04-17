Short Interest in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Increases By 35.6%

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,972,313 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 11,044,857 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,217,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,729. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fox Advisors reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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