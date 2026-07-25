Short Interest in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) Declines By 81.2%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 234 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the June 30th total of 1,246 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Andretti Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on POLE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 13,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $10.90.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company has no commercial operations of its own but seeks to merge with or acquire a private business with a focus on advanced mobility, high-performance automotive technologies, or related sectors. By leveraging the Andretti brand, it aims to align with firms operating at the intersection of motorsports and cutting-edge vehicle innovation.

The SPAC structure allows Andretti Acquisition Corp.

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