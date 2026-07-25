Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) Declines By 81.2%

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Andretti Acquisition Corp. II logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II plunged 81.2% in July, falling to 234 shares as of July 15 from 1,246 shares on June 30. That leaves only about 0.0% of the float sold short and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.1.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains negative, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a “sell (d)” rating on the SPAC. MarketBeat data shows the stock’s consensus rating is also “Sell.”
  • POLE shares were little changed in recent trading, rising $0.01 to $10.80 on volume above average. The stock has traded between $10.41 and $10.90 over the past year and reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 in its latest earnings release.
  • Interested in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II? Here are five stocks we like better.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 234 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the June 30th total of 1,246 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Andretti Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on POLE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 13,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $10.90.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company has no commercial operations of its own but seeks to merge with or acquire a private business with a focus on advanced mobility, high-performance automotive technologies, or related sectors. By leveraging the Andretti brand, it aims to align with firms operating at the intersection of motorsports and cutting-edge vehicle innovation.

The SPAC structure allows Andretti Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Right Now?

Before you consider Andretti Acquisition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Andretti Acquisition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Andretti Acquisition Corp. II currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines