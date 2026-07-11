Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Grows By 668.4%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,751 shares, an increase of 668.4% from the June 15th total of 358 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get ASM International alerts: Sign Up

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $1,033.80 on Friday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $463.86 and a 1-year high of $1,248.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,067.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $894.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.99.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $1.29. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 31.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASMIY. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASM International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ASMIY

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASM International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASM International wasn't on the list.

While ASM International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here