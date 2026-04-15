Short Interest in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Declines By 28.5%

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 692,629 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 968,476 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Bawa N Mallick Trust acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,518.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. ASML has a one year low of $614.06 and a one year high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,393.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,212.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.53. ASML had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 27.20%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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