Short Interest in Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN) Rises By 16.8%

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 458,761 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 392,843 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Atlantic International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,077 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 129,572 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atlantic International during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atlantic International by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,817 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlantic International during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,859 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period.

Atlantic International Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Atlantic International stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Atlantic International has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic International will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlantic International in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlantic International to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATLN

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International NASDAQ: ATLN is a specialty finance real estate investment trust focused on providing flexible capital solutions to U.S.-based, growth-oriented businesses. Through its externally managed structure, the company targets a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments in micro-, small- and mid-cap enterprises operating across technology, healthcare, consumer internet, business services and other high-growth sectors. Atlantic International seeks to deliver current income and potential capital appreciation by structuring customized financing arrangements tailored to the needs of underserved companies.

The company's investment strategy emphasizes middle-market firms that demonstrate strong growth trajectories and scalable business models.

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