Short Interest in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Declines By 40.0%

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 317,618 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 529,372 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audioeye

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company's stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Audioeye by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Audioeye by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company's stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company's stock.

Audioeye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Audioeye has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Audioeye had a positive return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.Audioeye has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Audioeye will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Audioeye to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.62.

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Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company's flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

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