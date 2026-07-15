Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Drops By 49.1%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,670 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 36,662 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 299,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 90,542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $120,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 19.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,476 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors NYSE: MCI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities and loans, focusing on investment-grade and below investment-grade credit issued by U.S. and international companies.

The fund's investment strategy centers on identifying opportunities across the corporate credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

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