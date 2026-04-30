Short Interest in BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Decreases By 17.5%

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,820,363 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 4,631,566 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

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BKV Stock Up 2.4%

BKV stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 609,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.64.

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). BKV had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BKV will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut BKV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BKV in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BKV from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BKV presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

Insider Buying and Selling at BKV

In other news, CFO David Tameron sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $216,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,839,791.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BKV in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in BKV by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BKV by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 160,171 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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