Go Pro
→ The window is closing (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT) Declines By 45.1%

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Brera logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Brera Holdings PLC fell sharply in June, dropping 45.1% to 196,774 shares as of June 30 from 358,350 shares two weeks earlier. That leaves about 2.4% of the company’s stock sold short, with a short-interest ratio of 2.4 days.
  • The stock has been under pressure, opening at $5.56 and trading near its 52-week low of $4.28 versus a 52-week high of $529.50. Brera also reported a steep quarterly loss of ($91.22) EPS in its latest earnings release.
  • Insiders and institutions have shown notable activity: CEO Ron Sade and Director Keren Kalima Maimon each bought 1,149,000 shares in May, while institutional investors own 68.26% of the stock. Despite that, Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell (e+) rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 196,774 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 358,350 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,916 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Brera Trading Down 16.1%

NASDAQ:SLMT opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. Brera has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $529.50.

Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The company reported ($91.22) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Brera

In related news, CEO Ron Sade bought 1,149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,340,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,010.62. This represents a 599.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keren Kalima Maimon bought 1,149,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,336,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,233.96. This trade represents a 611.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Institutional Trading of Brera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brera in the 4th quarter worth about $16,998,000. Electric Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,155,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,389,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Finally, Arrington Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Brera in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Brera

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. We seek to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that we acquired in July 2022. Brera FC is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brera Right Now?

Before you consider Brera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brera wasn't on the list.

While Brera currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Confirm Your Name Before the Letter Goes Out
Confirm Your Name Before the Letter Goes Out
From American Alternative (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines