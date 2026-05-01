Short Interest in CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expands By 13.1%

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 468,369 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 414,235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.60.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,298.54% and a negative return on equity of 162.49%. Equities research analysts predict that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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