Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSQR) Expands By 120.7%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSQR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,746,865 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the June 30th total of 1,697,593 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,566 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZSQR stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.25.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZSQR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Coeptis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.29% and a negative net margin of 810.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZSQR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSQR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coeptis Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,830 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company's stock.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

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