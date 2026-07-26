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Short Interest in Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXU) Expands By 357.1%

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Conexeu Sciences logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Conexeu Sciences (NASDAQ:CNXU) surged 357.1% in July, rising to 170,673 shares from 37,335 shares at the end of June. That represents about 0.6% of shares outstanding, with a short-interest ratio of 1.1 days.
  • The stock has been trading well below its recent levels, opening at $8.57 versus a 50-day moving average of $11.71. CNXU also sits near its 12-month low of $8.14, far below its 12-month high of $18.79.
  • Analysts and insiders have shown mixed but notable interest: HC Wainwright set a $20 price target and a Buy rating, while two other firms moved to Hold. Meanwhile, Director Lynn Sebastian Purcell bought 202,500 shares, increasing their position by 8%.
  • Interested in Conexeu Sciences? Here are five stocks we like better.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXU - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 170,673 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the June 30th total of 37,335 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Conexeu Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXU opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.32 million and a P/E ratio of -77.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.71. Conexeu Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Conexeu Sciences (NASDAQ:CNXU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Conexeu Sciences

In other news, Director Lynn Sebastian Purcell purchased 202,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,734,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,187,392. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXU shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Conexeu Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Conexeu Sciences to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conexeu Sciences to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CNXU

Conexeu Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conexeu is a company focused on building a new class of collagen-based regenerative tissue products. The Company was incorporated on November 2, 2022 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and was continued out of British Columbia and domesticated into the State of Nevada under the laws of the State of Nevada on April 10, 2025. --- Conexeu is an early-stage medical device company formed to acquire and commercialize intellectual property ("IP") developed over more than a decade at the University of British Columbia (the "University") and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn and Wound Healing Laboratory.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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