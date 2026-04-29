Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Decreases By 24.3%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,639,852 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 21,977,041 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,279,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,456 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $252,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.1%

CSGP traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,749,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,417.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about CoStar Group

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CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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