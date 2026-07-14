Short Interest in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Expands By 172.3%

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,567,900 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the June 15th total of 1,310,364 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,355,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

DMRA stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.46. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). Equities analysts predict that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMRA shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.43.

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About Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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