Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) Expands By 14.6%

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Danaos logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 14.6% in April to 435,572 shares, representing 4.1% of shares outstanding and a days-to-cover ratio of 6.1.
  • Danaos reported a quarterly beat with $7.14 EPS vs. $6.46 expected and revenue of $266.27 million, with a net margin of 47.45% and ROE of 13.31%.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.90 (annualized $3.60, yield 3.0%), and the stock carries a market cap of $2.18 billion with an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" and a $105 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Danaos.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 435,572 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 380,166 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Danaos Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DAC opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64. Danaos has a 52 week low of $79.48 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $266.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.00 million. Danaos had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Danaos's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Danaos to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 15.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 123.2% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company's stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company's core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Danaos Right Now?

Before you consider Danaos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaos wasn't on the list.

While Danaos currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
By Thomas Hughes | April 28, 2026
What‘s Going on With Shipping Stocks
What's Going on With Shipping Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines