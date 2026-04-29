Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Decreases By 27.6%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,564,599 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 9,069,811 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 788,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 510,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,841. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 7,973.33%.The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNTH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $3,559,646.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 323,021 shares of company stock valued at $26,564,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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