Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Grows By 17.4%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 914,522 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 779,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $796.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $831.60 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $374.64 and a 12 month high of $888.05. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Key EMCOR Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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