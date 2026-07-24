Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Declines By 98.2%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,452 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the June 30th total of 1,511,367 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 156,336 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 153,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENLV

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,542. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company's lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

Further Reading

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