Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Expands By 17.4%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 952,001 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 810,905 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Epsilon Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 million, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.50.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 million. Epsilon Energy had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Epsilon Energy's payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

Epsilon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,327,000. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,480,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company's stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy NASDAQ: EPSN is an independent exploration and production company specializing in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas properties. Originally founded as Brewster Energy in 2002 and rebranded to Epsilon Energy in 2011, the company pursues a disciplined approach to resource development, leveraging its technical expertise to optimize well performance and manage operational costs.

The company's core asset base is concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, where it holds acreage in key shale formations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

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