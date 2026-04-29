Short Interest in First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 30.4%

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 135,216 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 103,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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First Pacific Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 4,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm's strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific's principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia's largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

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