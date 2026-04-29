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Short Interest in First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 30.4%

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
First Pacific logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 30.4% in April to 135,216 shares as of April 15, producing a days-to-cover of 1.4 days, while MarketBeat reports 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.
  • Shares traded down to $3.63 on Wednesday with just 4,431 shares changing hands versus an average volume of 56,340; the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $3.76 and $3.94, and the 52‑week range is $3.28–$4.44.
  • First Pacific is a Hong Kong‑based investment management and holding company focused on Asia, with a principal holding in Indofood and investments across consumer food, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 135,216 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 103,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

First Pacific Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 4,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm's strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific's principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia's largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

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