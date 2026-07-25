Short Interest in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Declines By 83.3%

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ( NASDAQ:MDIV Get Free Report ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,773 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 94,495 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,099 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 147.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,244 shares of the company's stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 915,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 582,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,283 shares of the company's stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,475 shares of the company's stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 418,547 shares of the company's stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,517. The company has a market capitalization of $428.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $17.00.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

About First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund

The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US-listed securities, comprised of dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs, and a high-yield bond ETF. MDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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