Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Expands By 237.6%

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FYC Get Free Report ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,281 shares, a growth of 237.6% from the June 30th total of 10,747 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,057,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,080. The company's 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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