Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Decreases By 33.4%

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 983 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 1,476 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Fresenius SE & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 130,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Fresenius SE & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSNUY

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world's leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

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