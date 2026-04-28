Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Decreases By 33.4%

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Fresenius SE & Co. logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 33.4% to 983 shares as of April 15, representing effectively 0.0% of shares short and a short-interest ratio of 0.0 days based on average daily volume.
  • Shares traded at $12.14 (up $0.27) with above-average volume and are trading below their 50-day ($13.47) and 200-day ($14.23) moving averages, near a 12-month low of $11.67.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.28 on $6.94 billion in revenue, analysts project FY EPS of 1.05, and the stock holds a consensus "Buy" rating from three analysts including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 983 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 1,476 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 130,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Fresenius SE & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSNUY

About Fresenius SE & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world's leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fresenius SE & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider Fresenius SE & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresenius SE & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Fresenius SE & Co. currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines