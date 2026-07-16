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Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rises By 96.9%

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Innovative Solutions and Support logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in ISSC jumped 96.9% in June to 715,093 shares, or about 4.2% of the float, with a days-to-cover ratio of 1.2 days.
  • The stock was little changed, opening at $18.33 and trading near its 50-day moving average, while remaining below its 200-day moving average and far from its 52-week high of $30.94.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations: Innovative Solutions and Support reported $0.26 EPS versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $22.37 million, while analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating and a target price of $16.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Innovative Solutions and Support.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 715,093 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 363,156 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.2%

ISSC opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $327.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Solutions and Support will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,174 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 288,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,579 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 259,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Solutions and Support currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc NASDAQ: ISSC is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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