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Short Interest in Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Drops By 20.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Inv Vk Mun Opp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) fell 20.9% in April to 112,966 shares (about 0.2% of shares sold short) with a short-interest ratio of 0.5 days.
  • The fund announced a monthly dividend of $0.0625 payable April 30 to holders of record April 14, which annualizes to a roughly 7.7% yield.
  • Several institutions have recently increased or initiated positions, and institutional investors now own 42.57% of the company's stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Mun Opp.

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,966 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 142,814 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 264,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,577. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,328.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 252.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,661 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,039.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company's stock.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inv Vk Mun Opp NYSE: VMO, known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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