Short Interest in Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Drops By 20.9%

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,966 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 142,814 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

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Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 264,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,577. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,328.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 252.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,661 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,039.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company's stock.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

Inv Vk Mun Opp NYSE: VMO, known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

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