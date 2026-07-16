Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Increases By 98.6%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,132,242 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 3,087,843 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE IVT opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%.The firm had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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