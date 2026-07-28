Short Interest in Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Grows By 122.4%

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invmun Incom ( NYSE:OIA Get Free Report ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,941 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the June 30th total of 53,935 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invmun Incom by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,167 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invmun Incom by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invmun Incom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 160,207 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invmun Incom in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invmun Incom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,189 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invmun Incom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 22,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,639. Invmun Incom has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Invmun Incom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

Invmun Incom Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds rated BB or better by Standard & Poor's or Ba or better by Moody's.

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