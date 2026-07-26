Short Interest in Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rises By 295.8%

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,647 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the June 30th total of 2,690 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Performance

KHNGY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 4,768 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Kuehne & Nagel International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne & Nagel International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

Further Reading

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