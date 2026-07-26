Go Pro
→ Universal Basic Income ALREADY exists (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rises By 295.8%

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Kuehne & Nagel International logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Kuehne & Nagel International surged 295.8% in July, rising to 10,647 shares as of July 15 from 2,690 shares on June 30. The stock still has a relatively low days-to-cover ratio of 1.3 days.
  • The company posted better-than-expected quarterly results, reporting EPS of $0.57 versus the $0.55 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.22 billion, ahead of expectations. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of 2.14.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with an overall average rating of “Hold.” Recent calls included upgrades from Jefferies and downgrades or cautious views from Barclays, Citigroup, Zacks Research, and Deutsche Bank.
  • Interested in Kuehne & Nagel International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,647 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the June 30th total of 2,690 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Performance

KHNGY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 4,768 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Kuehne & Nagel International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne & Nagel International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kuehne & Nagel International Right Now?

Before you consider Kuehne & Nagel International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kuehne & Nagel International wasn't on the list.

While Kuehne & Nagel International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines