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Short Interest in Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:LUD) Declines By 17.6%

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Luda Technology Group logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Luda Technology fell by 17.6% in April to 29,396 shares (about 0.1% of the stock), producing a short-interest ratio of roughly 0.2 days based on average daily volume.
  • The stock last traded at $6.16 (down $0.10), with a 50-day moving average of $4.87, a 200-day moving average of $7.01, and a 52-week range of $2.90 to $24.20.
  • Luda Technology develops AI and autonomous-system solutions—particularly SLAM and advanced perception algorithms—for robotics and unmanned platforms, supplying hardware modules and software SDKs to OEMs and integrators.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Luda Technology Group.

Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:LUD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,396 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 35,675 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Luda Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LUD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Luda Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

About Luda Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Luda Technology Group Ltd AMEX: LUD is a US-listed technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence and autonomous system solutions. The company’s core expertise lies in SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) and advanced perception algorithms, enabling real-time 3D mapping, navigation and obstacle avoidance for robotic and unmanned platforms. Luda’s technology base supports applications ranging from indoor service robots to outdoor autonomous vehicles.

Its product suite comprises both hardware modules and software development kits designed for integration by original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

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