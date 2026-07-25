Short Interest in Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Drops By 85.3%

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,079 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the June 30th total of 14,121 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Marine Harvest ASA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHGVY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Marine Harvest ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Pareto Securities cut Marine Harvest ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on MHGVY

Marine Harvest ASA Trading Up 0.8%

MHGVY opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Marine Harvest ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Marine Harvest ASA had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Marine Harvest ASA, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol MHGVY, is a leading global seafood company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company specializes in the farming, processing and distribution of Atlantic salmon and other salmonid species, delivering fresh, frozen and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers. With a focus on high-quality protein, Marine Harvest's product portfolio includes whole and portioned fillets, smoked salmon, seafood burgers, ready-to-eat meals and other branded offerings.

Marine Harvest operates a fully integrated value chain spanning broodstock and hatchery operations, fish feed production, farming sites, processing facilities and global sales offices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marine Harvest ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marine Harvest ASA wasn't on the list.

While Marine Harvest ASA currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here