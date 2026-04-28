Short Interest in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Declines By 30.4%

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 490,972 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 705,194 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

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Materion Trading Down 1.5%

Materion stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.86. 99,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00. Materion has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Materion's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Materion

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $710,614.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,907.60. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,600. The trade was a 49.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,548,444. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,418,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Materion by 155.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 116,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company's stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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