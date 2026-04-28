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Short Interest in Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT) Rises By 41.7%

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Mega Fortune logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 41.7% to 51,774 shares as of April 15, equal to about 0.4% of the float and a very low short-interest ratio of 0.2 days based on reported average daily volume.
  • Stock slid 1.8% to $138.44 on Tuesday with 15,762 shares traded (versus a cited average volume of ~90,615), and the shares sit in a wide 52-week range of $1.50–$170.00.
  • Company profile and recent results: Mega Fortune is a Cayman Islands holding company operating an IoT business through a Hong Kong subsidiary and reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter ended Feb. 3.
  • Interested in Mega Fortune? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,774 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 36,543 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mega Fortune Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of MGRT stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $138.44. 15,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,615. Mega Fortune has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mega Fortune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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