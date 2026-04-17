Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Rises By 19.6%

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Methode Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Methode Electronics rose 19.6% in March to 1,429,217 shares, equal to about 4.1% of the stock and a short-interest ratio of 2.8 days.
  • Analysts hold a consensus "Reduce" rating with a $8.50 price target after the company missed quarterly EPS (−$0.37 vs. −$0.26), reporting negative margins and an expected −0.4 EPS for the year.
  • The stock traded at $7.20 (+2%), the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 (annualized $0.20, yield ~2.8%) payable May 1, and market capitalization is about $255 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,429,217 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 1,195,282 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MEI. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Report on MEI

Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of MEI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 266,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Methode Electronics's payout ratio is currently -10.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,320,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 887.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,974 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 428,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,436 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 331,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 293,843 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,756 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 276,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company's stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company's product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.

In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Methode Electronics Right Now?

Before you consider Methode Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Methode Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Methode Electronics currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A National Nightmare Is Coming – Are You Ready?
A National Nightmare Is Coming – Are You Ready?
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines