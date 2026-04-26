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Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Increases By 106.2%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Murata Manufacturing logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged by 106.2% to 1,253,745 shares as of April 15, giving a days-to-cover of about 1.3 days based on average volume.
  • Shares traded at $15.52, near the 1‑year high of $15.53, with a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE of 44.34, and 50-/200-day moving averages of $12.43 and $11.01 respectively.
  • Murata reported last-quarter EPS of $0.05 on $3.03 billion in revenue and set FY 2025 guidance at 0.392 EPS, roughly in line with analyst forecasts (~0.39 EPS).
  • Five stocks we like better than Murata Manufacturing.

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,253,745 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the March 31st total of 607,965 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,013 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MRAAY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 243,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

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