Short Interest in Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Declines By 89.4%

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,215 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the June 30th total of 133,538 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of Perfect from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Perfect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perfect currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Perfect Price Performance

PERF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 178,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,957. The company has a market capitalization of $196.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Perfect has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Perfect had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perfect will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perfect

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perfect by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 464,702 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Perfect in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Perfect in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perfect by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perfect by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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